Photo 1284
Casa Latina, Collioure
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
collioure
Tim L
First time in Collioure this year I think, quite a few tourists about, as ever new restos, cafés and shops, of which I think this is one.
May 5th, 2022
