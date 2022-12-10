Sign up
Photo 1347
Swerve right !
The God Squad were out in force at Céret market. No wonder the poor fellow looks bemused, like me he was probably looking for some Christmas nuts, next moment he found one !
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1347
photos
91
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
10th December 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marché
,
ceret
,
ceret market
,
céret
,
street-97
,
god botherers
Mags
ace
Great people capture!
December 10th, 2022
