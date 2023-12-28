Sign up
Previous
Photo 1415
Breakfast at L'Européen
My first day in Paris in over 3 years and I wasn't going to start it in the grotty breakfast room of my cheap hotel.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
1
365
SM-N975U1
28th December 2023 8:50am
paris
,
l'europeen
,
l'européen
