Love letter to Molière

A day to myself in Paris and I was able to fulfill a long-held ambition, to visit Père Lachaise cemetery. I decided not to take a map or make a plan, just to wander round and see what I could find. There are lots of celebrities buried there, but the cemetery is enormous and the only one I found by chance was Gay-Lussac (well, he's a celebrity to chemical engineers like me!). In the end I resorted to Google Maps and found some of the popular graves; Proust, Chopin, Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf etc. They all had visitors taking selfies, but there was no one else here at the grave of Molière, a rather unspectacular monument given that he occupies the same position in French literature as Shakespeare in English. In fact, sometimes here the expression "la langue de Molière" is used to refer to the French language. A fan had visited the day before, and left a message impaled on the railing, written on the cardboard cylinder from a toilet roll. I can't read it all from the photo but it is wholly positive, with words like 'adore', 'inspirer' and 'beaucoup', and it uses the familiar forms for 'you', 'tu' and 'te'. It was signed "Bisous (kisses), Sabine".