Bain du Nouval An, Argelès-sur-Mer

Crazy, mad, hardy, brave ? No, not really, this is the Mediterranean, not the North Sea or the Atlantic. It was 11°C air temperature, 15°C in the water. Besides, most of these people only went in up to their knees. It was advertised as a New Year Swim, in reality a 60 metre fancy dress fun run on the beach.