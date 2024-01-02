Sign up
Photo 1420
What it means to be a national icon
Fresh flowers on and around your grave 61 years after your death.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
3
365
SM-N975U1
28th December 2023 10:57am
paris
,
piaf
,
pere lachaise
,
père lachaise
,
cimetière
,
edith piaf
