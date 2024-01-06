Previous
L'Accordéoniste by laroque
L'Accordéoniste

A few days ago I posted a photo of the grave of Edith Piaf in Père Lachaise cemetery, Paris. Coincidentally, one of her most famous songs, the first to sell more than a million discs, has the same title as this photo. Have a listen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvTg2OJfrfg
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
