Previous
Photo 1424
L'Accordéoniste
A few days ago I posted a photo of the grave of Edith Piaf in Père Lachaise cemetery, Paris. Coincidentally, one of her most famous songs, the first to sell more than a million discs, has the same title as this photo. Have a listen here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvTg2OJfrfg
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
accordionist
,
ceret
,
ceret market
,
marché de céret
,
céret
,
accordéoniste
