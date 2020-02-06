Previous
Moon on the rise by larrysphotos
184 / 365

Moon on the rise

The moon is coming up. Not quite full but we are going to get snow the next few days so it was now or never.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
