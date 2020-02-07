Previous
Winter is hard on everyone
Winter is hard on everyone

This rabbit came out to the bird feeder and was looking for food just after dark.
7th February 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
