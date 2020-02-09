Sign up
Tarantula
We have a new display in the lobby of the botanical gardens where I volunteer. This is one of our new residents. I had to shoot through the glass...which was ok with me!
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
9th February 2020 11:09am
Tags
tarantula
