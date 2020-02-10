Previous
Large Beetle by larrysphotos
188 / 365

Large Beetle

Part of the new insect exhibit in the lobby of the botanical garden. It is about 4-5 inches long. That is a horn on its head. I had to shoot through glass not easy with all the reflections.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
