231 / 365
Recycling the glass.
First stop today was to drop off the recycling.
Yellow for the rainbow.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
glass
Chris Johnson
ace
Great yellow find! Make it easy not to miss it!
March 24th, 2020
