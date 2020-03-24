Previous
Recycling the glass. by larrysphotos
231 / 365

Recycling the glass.

First stop today was to drop off the recycling.
Yellow for the rainbow.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Chris Johnson ace
Great yellow find! Make it easy not to miss it!
March 24th, 2020  
