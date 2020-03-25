Sign up
Yes I did
Life has lots of rules. So I did.
Much like the rest of life these days.
Red
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
sign
