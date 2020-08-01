Sign up
Dragonfly common whitetail or long-tailed skimmer
This hansom dragonfly kept coming back to the same spot while I shot photos. Try it with the black background.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
681
photos
30
followers
47
following
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
317
358
318
359
319
360
320
361
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2020 11:13am
Tags
dragonfly
,
skimmer
