Previous
Next
Photo 504
Frozen pond
Not thick enough to walk on. Try in black.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
971
photos
30
followers
46
following
138% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th December 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
pond
marlboromaam
ace
It's certainly a lovely view!
December 22nd, 2020
