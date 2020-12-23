Previous
The night before the night before Christmas by larrysphotos
The night before the night before Christmas

We are having a winter storm wind at 45+ wind chill at -4°F (-20.0°C).
So I was unable to get out today. This is a shot that I took last February.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful tree with the snow covered limbs! Reminds me of Christmas a long time ago.
December 24th, 2020  
