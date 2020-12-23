Sign up
Photo 505
The night before the night before Christmas
We are having a winter storm wind at 45+ wind chill at -4°F (-20.0°C).
So I was unable to get out today. This is a shot that I took last February.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
17th February 2019 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful tree with the snow covered limbs! Reminds me of Christmas a long time ago.
December 24th, 2020
