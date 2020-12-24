Previous
Blizzard conditions 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 506

Blizzard conditions 1

Last night the wind was blowing about 62 mph (99.77 kph) with snow falling. The snow was coming down sideways. This photograph was out the slider with the backyard spotlights on. Try in black.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Larry Steager

marlboromaam ace
Wow! That is very cool!
December 24th, 2020  
