Photo 506
Blizzard conditions 1
Last night the wind was blowing about 62 mph (99.77 kph) with snow falling. The snow was coming down sideways. This photograph was out the slider with the backyard spotlights on. Try in black.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
365
ILCE-6000
23rd December 2020 8:59pm
snow
wind
blizzard
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! That is very cool!
December 24th, 2020
