Previous
Next
Shaken not stirred by larrysphotos
Photo 507

Shaken not stirred

All shook-up, looks like the real thing a few nights ago.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Lovely shot! Can't help but think Bond, James Bond. LOL!
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise