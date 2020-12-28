Previous
Christmas for the birds by larrysphotos
Photo 510

Christmas for the birds

Birdhouse all dressed up for Christmas. Woodstock would be proud.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam ace
Well decorated and very festive!
December 29th, 2020  
