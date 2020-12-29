Sign up
Photo 511
Major snow storm is approaching
So far we have about 8 inches of snow. Also it is blowing about 30mph so it is cold!
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
986
photos
28
followers
44
following
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
467
508
468
509
469
510
470
511
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th December 2020 4:33pm
snow
clouds
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome sky!
December 30th, 2020
