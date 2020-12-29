Previous
Next
Major snow storm is approaching by larrysphotos
Photo 511

Major snow storm is approaching

So far we have about 8 inches of snow. Also it is blowing about 30mph so it is cold!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Awesome sky!
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise