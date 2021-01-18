Previous
Next
Winter by larrysphotos
Photo 531

Winter

Peaceful, that is what we all need. Happy Dr. King day. We all need to remember his words.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise