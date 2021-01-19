Previous
Barn B&W by larrysphotos
Barn B&W

Cold winter afternoon a barn stands against the elements.
19th January 2021

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I love this black and white! The textures in the bare really stand out along with the left over crop fodder in the field.
January 20th, 2021  
