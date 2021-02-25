Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 569
Starting to thawing
The sun came out today, (As Annie told us it would) and the mountains of snow and the frozen pond are starting to thaw out. It got all the way up to 40°F (4.4°C) today.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1112
photos
28
followers
44
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
525
526
567
527
568
528
15
569
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2021 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
pond
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close