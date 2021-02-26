Sign up
Photo 570
Sun shine through a window and glass
The sun was out and casting light through a glass of water on the counter.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1114
photos
28
followers
44
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sun
