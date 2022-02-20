Previous
Next
Yellow daisy by larrysphotos
Photo 929

Yellow daisy

Soft yellow daisy, spring will come eventually.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Lovely flowers, nice light!

Ian
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise