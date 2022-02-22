Sign up
Photo 931
Frozen creek B&W
Converted to black and white.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
20th February 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
wendy frost
ace
Looks great in B/W with the snow and the lovely little bridge.
February 22nd, 2022
