Photo 1013
Sunflower
Lovely spring flowers in a bouquet. The color just jumps. Try in black
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
14th May 2022 4:35pm
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Wow! The color really pops!
May 15th, 2022
