Preview of comming attractions by larrysphotos
Preview of comming attractions

This rose bush is getting ready to show off.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
What a pretty preview too! Love the green background.
May 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like your lighting
May 27th, 2022  
