Photo 1026
Lavender peeking out.
All the flowers are just about to pop out, we are going to have several days of hot weather so we should have lots of blooms.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th May 2022 4:35pm
flower
Mags
ace
Looks super on black!
May 29th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the smell of lavender when it is in the sun.
May 29th, 2022
