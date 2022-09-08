Previous
Next
White and pink rose by larrysphotos
Photo 1129

White and pink rose

One of the roses that is in my rose garden.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise