Photo 1130
Painting by mother nature
Simple but complex Dianthus flower. Try in black.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
2
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2343
photos
26
followers
50
following
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1127
1087
1128
124
1088
1129
1130
1089
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th September 2022 4:58pm
Tags
flower
Shutterbug
ace
One of my favorite flowers. Beautiful closeup.
September 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful.
September 10th, 2022
