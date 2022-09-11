Previous
Late summer sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1132

Late summer sky

Much cooler temps today after a nice rain yesterday.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
There's a flying armadillo! =)
September 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 11th, 2022  
