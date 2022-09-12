Sign up
Photo 1133
Lovely clouds
What a beautiful day. Try in black.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2349
photos
26
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th September 2022 1:23pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful fluffy ones!
September 12th, 2022
