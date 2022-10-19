Sign up
Photo 1170
Change in the weather
Cold front moving in, then another change, this weekend we will be in the high 70's. The below freezing temps have doomed all my flowers.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2430
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th October 2022 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
My goodness! Your weather sounds like typical South Carolina weather.
October 20th, 2022
