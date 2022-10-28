Previous
Pumpkin Pillow B&W by larrysphotos
Pumpkin Pillow B&W

Black and white of embroidered pumpkin pillow.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
I like the black and white. Try tweaking the levels some for more white and black in Photoshop. Just a suggestion. =)
October 29th, 2022  
