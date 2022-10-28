Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1179
Pumpkin Pillow B&W
Black and white of embroidered pumpkin pillow.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2449
photos
26
followers
49
following
323% complete
View this month »
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Latest from all albums
1176
1135
1136
1177
1178
1137
1179
1138
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th October 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
pumpkin
Mags
ace
I like the black and white. Try tweaking the levels some for more white and black in Photoshop. Just a suggestion. =)
October 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close