Photo 1180
Sunrise through the tree
As the sun came up the tree in the neighbor's yard lit up with fall colors.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2451
photos
26
followers
49
following
323% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th October 2022 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
,
fall
