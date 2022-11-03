Previous
Lichens on a branch by larrysphotos
Lichens on a branch

Bark with lichen growing on it. Try in black.
Lichen is a composite organism that arises from algae or cyanobacteria living among filaments of multiple fungi species in a mutualistic relationship.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
Looks nice on black
November 3rd, 2022  
