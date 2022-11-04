Sign up
Photo 1186
Twisted tree limbs
Each tree has limbs growing is interesting shapes and twists.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2464
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Tags
tree
bark
patterns
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you framed the “twists”.
November 5th, 2022
