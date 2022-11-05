Previous
Running again by larrysphotos
Running again

Water running in the creeks again which is a very good thing, all the rivers and creeks will eventually run into the Mississippi River.
5th November 2022

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie
That is a welcome sight!
November 5th, 2022  
Mags
Lovely capture! Too bad we can't make the mighty Mississippi run backwards during dry times.
November 5th, 2022  
