Running again
Water running in the creeks again which is a very good thing, all the rivers and creeks will eventually run into the Mississippi River.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
woods
river
creek
Milanie
That is a welcome sight!
November 5th, 2022
Mags
Lovely capture! Too bad we can't make the mighty Mississippi run backwards during dry times.
November 5th, 2022
