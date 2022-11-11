Sign up
Photo 1193
Fall leaves still life half tone
Way too cold to be outside today below freezing all day so processing in photoshop elements.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
art
