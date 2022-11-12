Previous
Next
Fireplace on a snow day by larrysphotos
Photo 1194

Fireplace on a snow day

Sitting by the fireplace with a nice glass of wine and keeping warm. Never got over 32° today with some snow.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful fireplace and fire.
November 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the fire - miss mine since Bill died - not confident enough to build one on my own.
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise