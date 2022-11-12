Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1194
Fireplace on a snow day
Sitting by the fireplace with a nice glass of wine and keeping warm. Never got over 32° today with some snow.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2482
photos
26
followers
49
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Latest from all albums
1191
1150
1192
1151
1193
1152
1194
1153
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th November 2022 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
fireplace
Mags
ace
Beautiful fireplace and fire.
November 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the fire - miss mine since Bill died - not confident enough to build one on my own.
November 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close