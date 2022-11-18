Sign up
Photo 1200
Frost on the window
We never made it to 20°F (-6.66°C) today. Several windows had frost on them. BOB
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2495
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th November 2022 2:05pm
Tags
window
,
ice
,
frost
Mags
ace
Made a great abstract!
November 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That’s cold. Glad you could find a photo. Stay warm.
November 19th, 2022
