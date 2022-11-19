Previous
Snow covered tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1201

Snow covered tree

Stepped out on the patio and took this photo of a very large tree in the neighbor's yard. Hard to use the camera with gloves on so had to shoot bare handed. I shot through a bare crabapple tree which provided the splash of red.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

