Looking for Artemis 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1212

Looking for Artemis 1

Well, it might be in the photo. ;) Just before it started to get dark the moon was looking down on us and I was thinking about the Artemis capsule in orbit.
Try in black.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful moon shot! Keep looking. =)
November 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2022  
