Photo 1212
Looking for Artemis 1
Well, it might be in the photo. ;) Just before it started to get dark the moon was looking down on us and I was thinking about the Artemis capsule in orbit.
Try in black.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1209
1168
1169
1210
1211
1170
1212
1171
Tags
sky
,
moon
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon shot! Keep looking. =)
November 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2022
