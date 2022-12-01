Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1213
Sunset on evergreen Tree
The sunset over my shoulder cast a reddish glow on the evergreen in the front yard.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2521
photos
25
followers
53
following
332% complete
View this month »
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Latest from all albums
1169
1210
1211
1170
1212
1171
1213
1172
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th November 2022 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
Mags
ace
Lovely tones!
December 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close