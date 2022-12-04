Sign up
Photo 1216
Kitty holiday wreath artistic
Bas relief of holiday wreath. BOB
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2527
photos
25
followers
53
following
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1213
1172
1214
1173
1215
1174
1175
1216
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th November 2022 5:37pm
Tags
holiday
,
abstract
,
art
