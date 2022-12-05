Previous
What do you see? by larrysphotos
Photo 1217

What do you see?

I see a waterfall with snow and ice.
It is a photo of a brick near the front door.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
No! Really? That's so cool!
December 5th, 2022  
