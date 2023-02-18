Sign up
Photo 1292
"Give me a river I can skate away on". Walking along the path beside the frozen river brought to mind River by Joni Mitchell.
Try in black.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th February 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
ice
,
trees
,
river
Milanie
ace
Looks nice on black
February 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the frozen river.
February 18th, 2023
