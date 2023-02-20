Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1294
Fence post wraped in barbed wire
One of the old fence posts along the path with several strands of barbed wire, to keep us out or to keep something in. Guess it depends on where you stand. Try in black
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2703
photos
31
followers
56
following
354% complete
View this month »
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Latest from all albums
1250
1292
1251
156
1293
1252
1294
1253
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th February 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
wire
,
wood
Milanie
ace
Great detail
February 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It looks sad
February 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close