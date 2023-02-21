Sign up
Photo 1295
Very old Barbed wire
The rust and metal against the old wood and the dry leaves jumped out. Try in black.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th February 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
abstract
,
wood
Milanie
ace
Like your barbed wire series
February 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot! I'd like to see a wall of barbed wire images. =)
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
