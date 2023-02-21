Previous
Very old Barbed wire by larrysphotos
Photo 1295

Very old Barbed wire

The rust and metal against the old wood and the dry leaves jumped out. Try in black.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like your barbed wire series
February 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful shot! I'd like to see a wall of barbed wire images. =)
February 21st, 2023  
